Thiruvananthapuram/ Kannur: The police have given a clean chit to KSU workers in the alleged attack on then Health Minister Veena George at Kannur railway station, ruling out any attempt to assault her.

The detailed investigation report, submitted by Special Investigation Team (SIT) head U Preman to DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar, states that the incident at the railway station on February 25 was merely a black flag protest and that the activists had not attempted to attack the minister. The DGP will forward the report to the government after further scrutiny.

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The SIT report points out that the KSU activists could not even get close to Veena George during the protest and that the then minister and her gunman had exaggerated the incident. Five KSU activists were remanded in connection with the incident.

The police, who arrested the accused from the spot, could not recover any weapons. Veena, who had sought treatment for injuries at Kannur District Hospital and Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, also triggered controversy by leaving the hospital discreetly in the early hours of the next day and travelling by road to Pathanamthitta.

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Gunman's U-turn deals setback to Veena

The SIT's finding that the KSU activists had not attacked Veena hinged largely on the statement of her former gunman, M S Abhilash, who withdrew his earlier claim of having witnessed an assault on the minister.

The FIR had alleged that the protesters attempted to assassinate Veena using weapons. In his complaint filed at the time, Abhilash had alleged that KSU activists charged towards her, waving black flags, raising slogans and shouting "kill her", before attacking her neck with a weapon.

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However, during the investigation, Abhilash told the SIT that Veena had instructed him to file a complaint alleging that she was attacked with a weapon, although he had not witnessed any such attack. His statement proved to be a major setback for Veena.

However, Veena told the SIT that she had not seen the protesters approaching her and that her gunman had witnessed the alleged attack.

Meanwhile, the CPM continues to maintain that Veena was attacked. CPM state secretariat member M V Jayarajan questioned whether the KSU workers had gone to the railway station to present her with a bouquet if not to attack her. He also alleged that the special investigation team had been constituted to justify the wrongdoings of the Opposition.

(With inputs from T Ajeesh)