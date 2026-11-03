Parippally: In a major boost to clinical infrastructure, an advanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) facility has been installed at the Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally. The state-of-the-art unit, established at an investment of ₹15 crore, will be formally inaugurated by Health Minister K. Muraleedharan on November 11.

The 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner will significantly augment the institution’s diagnostic capabilities. The project was announced during the Minister’s previous visit to the hospital as part of the state government’s 100-day action plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advanced imaging system is expected to facilitate the early diagnosis and precise treatment planning for complex medical conditions. Hospital Superintendent Dr. K S. Asha described the addition as a vital milestone in modernizing the hospital's healthcare services. The absence of an in-house MRI facility since the medical college’s inception had long been a source of significant inconvenience for patients requiring advanced diagnostics.