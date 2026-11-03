Eramangalam: Alleging rampant corruption behind the structural collapse of the Ayiroor Aanara pond, the Perumpadappu Panchayat leadership has petitioned the District Collector demanding a comprehensive inquiry into the project. The pond, renovated just a year and a half ago to serve as a freshwater reservoir and a public swimming facility, has fallen into ruin after the bed caved in and its retaining walls crumbled.

The project was executed by the Irrigation Department at an outlay of ₹75 lakh. Despite eight months having passed since the structure collapsed, neither the officials concerned nor the contractor has offered a satisfactory explanation to the local body. Frustrated by the lack of response, a delegation of United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders, led by Panchayat President K Valsakumar, met District Collector Dr Vinay Goyal in person to submit a formal memorandum.

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Panchayat President Valsakumar stated that although the local governing body had repeatedly written to both the department and the contractor urging immediate restoration, the authorities merely carried out token inspections without taking any corrective measures. The delegation that called on the Collector included UDF constituency convener Faisal Babu, Youth Congress mandalam president Dinshad Perumpadappu, and K Shajahan.