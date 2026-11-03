Thrissur: Instead of mindlessly scrolling through reels or making idle chit-chat while waiting for a bus, commuters at Poovathumkadavu now have a far more enriching way to pass the time. A proactive group of local residents have transformed their neighborhood bus shelter into a modern, mini-library.

Designed to harmonize with the village’s lush, scenic beauty, the shelter resembles a traditional tiled padippura (gateway house). The initiative was drove by the local Sree Bhuvaneswari Club, built at a cost of ₹2 lakh pooled together by the villagers and non-resident Indian (NRI) well-wishers.

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The bus shelter is powered entirely by solar lighting and remains under 24-hour CCTV surveillance for safety. In addition to books, it offers commuters drinking water, daily newspapers, and an FM radio service.

Vellangallur Panchayat President Sulekha Abdullakutty formally inaugurated the bus shelter and library. District Panchayat Member C.B. Shakeela, Block Panchayat Member Alice Thomas and Panchayat Members Shibin and Mukesh were also present and addressed the gathering.