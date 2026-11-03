Aluva: The renovated Municipal Children’s Park, featuring upgraded play equipment and improved facilities, will officially reopen to the public today. Local MLA Anwar Sadath is scheduled to inaugurate the park at 5 pm.

The upgraded park features newly installed equipment, including a spiral slide, a straight slide, and a multi-play station. Existing rides have been repaired and repainted, and green wire mesh fencing has been installed along the perimeter to enhance safety and security. Additionally, a dedicated rest area for senior citizens has been set up within the premises.

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According to Municipal Chairperson Saiji Jolly, Vice Chairman Fazil Hussain, and Standing Committee Chairman P P James, the municipality invested ₹30 lakh in the project. The funds covered the revitalization of the children’s traffic park, repairs to equipment storage facilities, and renovations to both the cultural center and the public restrooms.

The initiative follows mounting public criticism over the park remaining inaccessible to children for an extended period. Authorities noted that much of the previously installed equipment had deteriorated rapidly due to poor material quality, leaving the park unusable until the current round of renovations.