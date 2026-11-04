Kochi: Aimed at shaping a forward-looking urban development policy for the city, the Kochi Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)’s Future Kerala Mission, will host the ‘Future Kochi Conclave’ on November 6 and 7.

Organised in partnership with Cardiff University, UK, the two-day summit will be held at the JAIN University campus. Minister for Local Self-Governments K M Shaji will inaugurate the conclave. On the second day, Chief Minister V D Satheesan will deliver the keynote address. Minister for Higher Education Roji M John and Minister for Fisheries V E Abdul Gafoor will also address various sessions.

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A major highlight of the conclave is a mayoral panel discussion chaired by the LSG Minister, focusing on best practices in urban governance. To foster regional synergy, a dedicated session will also bring together chairpersons from neighbouring municipalities to enhance administrative coordination and inter-agency collaboration with the Kochi Corporation.

Following through on the Kochi Corporation’s budgetary commitment to draft a comprehensive urban development roadmap, the conclave is designed to provide strategic and academic support to the civic body, Retired Ambassador Venu Rajamony, Chairman of the Future Kerala Mission. He highlighted that the forum will serve as a catalyst for dialogue and knowledge transfer, paving the way to transform Kochi into a sustainable, inclusive, and globally competitive metropolis.

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Underlining academia’s role in city-building, Dr Tom M Joseph, Director of New Initiatives at JAIN University and Chief Facilitator of the Future Kerala Mission, said: "Academia plays an indispensable role in shaping urban futures. The vision, skill sets, and vitality of the youth are paramount to a city's trajectory, and this platform seeks to channel that youthful dynamism directly into developmental planning. Moving beyond conventional infrastructure, Kochi needs an equitable and sustainable growth model. JAIN University envisions the Future Kochi Conclave as a bridge connecting policymakers, civic administrators, cutting-edge research, and innovative ideas to deliver actionable, on-the-ground solutions to the city's pressing challenges.

The deliberations will span critical urban themes, including municipal governance, decentralised waste management, urban finance, climate resilience, heritage preservation, and the inclusion of marginalised communities. Renowned national and international experts will participate in the discussions. The recommendations and policy framework formulated during the conclave will be formally submitted to the State Government during the valedictory session.

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Interested participants may register or reach out via email at hashin.jithu@futurekerala.org.in.