Madavoor: A flagship housing complex under the LIFE Mission at Seemanthapuram in Madavoor panchayat, initiated nearly six years ago, remains stuck at square one. Conceived as a prestigious initiative of the 2016–21 LDF government to shelter the landless and homeless, the project was officially launched with considerable fanfare: the then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the event virtually, while the then Minister Kadakampally Surendran laid the foundation stone in person.

The ground was broken across 1.20 acres of government land in September 2020. Today, even the commemorative foundation plaque has mysteriously vanished.

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The master plan envisaged a total of 52 housing units, with 36 units slated for completion in the initial phase. A sum of ₹3.25 crore was sanctioned for this first phase, which was to be built using prefabrication technology.

Initially, the rebar tied for the foundation was left exposed to the elements for months on end. Only after mounting public outcry over the rusting steel did the authorities pour the concrete foundation. Soon after, structural steel frameworks and fittings worth lakhs of rupees were unloaded at the site, and the primary contractor even stationed a security guard. A Gujarat-based firm had won the contract, which was then sub-contracted out for local execution.

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Around that time, the local Grama Sabha vetted 186 applications and shortlisted 82 beneficiaries. Years later, these families, who had hoped for a safe, permanent roof over their heads, remain trapped in squalor and uncertainty.

Foundation Swallowed by Overgrowth

The foundation laid for the apartments has been entirely swallowed by wild grass and dense brush. Today, it is virtually impossible to tell where the housing project is even supposed to stand. Expensive steel frames and construction materials lie abandoned, rusting under the tangled undergrowth.

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According to LIFE Mission officials, the stalemate began when the government refused to revise contract rates following a sharp rise in raw material prices, prompting the contractor to bring all work to a grinding halt. Officials maintain that the contract remains valid, and work will resume as soon as the government sanctions the revised estimates for steel and related building materials.