Panoor: It may not officially be designated a ‘Smart Village Office’ in government records, but thanks to the overwhelming support of the local community, the Panoor Village Office is now nothing short of one. A collective effort by local residents and non-resident Keralites (NRIs) has given the administrative office a much-needed makeover.

The compact 73-square-foot building accommodates a chamber for the Village Officer, a staff room, a dedicated records room, and a small veranda. Over the past eight months, new furniture and seating were installed, the courtyard was paved with interlock tiles, the building was repainted, and a modest garden was laid out. Dedicated waiting areas have also been arranged for the public both inside and outside the premises. It is this community-driven transformation that has made the facility truly ‘smart'.

The staff room at the Panoor Village Office, refurbished with community support. Photo: Special arrangement

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The village office building was constructed near the town in 2011 through the efforts of the then MLA and Minister K P Mohanan, and was inaugurated by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, then Minister and now Speaker.

Persistent Hurdles

Despite being a relatively new structure, its limited area, measuring under 100 square feet, remains a major bottleneck for further development. There is hardly enough space to convene essential meetings, such as those for Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Compounding the issue, the office has had to rely on a neighboring residence for water for the past 15 years due to the lack of an on-site well. While there is a restroom inside for the staff, there are no public sanitation facilities for visitors.

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Constructing a mini-conference hall on the upper floor could resolve the space crunch for meetings. However, the building’s compact footprint and rigid technical criteria pose a challenge (government renovation funds are sanctioned only for buildings with an area of at least 100 square feet). Nonetheless, local authorities feel that with a few necessary layout modifications, realising the mini-hall should not be an insurmountable hurdle.

What Defines a ‘Smart Village Office’?

Beyond standard administrative services, an official Smart Village Office is mandated to provide front-office facilitation, a dedicated visitors' lounge, safe drinking water, modern sanitation, wheelchair ramps, and accessible, barrier-free restrooms for persons with disabilities.

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Staffing and Workload

K P Lekha currently serves as the Panoor Village Officer, while also shouldering the additional charge of the neighboring Padiyam village. With one Village Assistant on leave, daily operations are being handled by two Village Field Assistants, a Special Village Officer, and a part-time sanitation worker. "Thanks to the generous cooperation of many, we have been able to significantly improve our amenities. However, the lack of an independent, reliable drinking water supply remains a serious challenge." said K P Lekha, Village Officer, Panoor.