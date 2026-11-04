Kozhikode: Police foiled another attempt to rob a woman carrying smuggled gold at the Calicut International Airport in Karipur on Wednesday, arresting four people after a dramatic 12-km chase.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am when a car carrying a woman passenger who had arrived with gold sped out of the airport's international arrival area. A man who had reached the airport to collect the smuggled gold was seen running behind the car.

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A team led by Karipur Station House Officer (SHO), which was at the airport for patrolling and to investigate a robbery attempt reported on Monday, noticed the suspicious movement. The SHO and his team, along with Special Squad personnel, immediately launched a pursuit in a police vehicle and motorcycles.

The gang took a diversion towards the Anthiyurkunnu road at Pulikkal, around 12 km from the airport. Police chased the vehicle and managed to intercept it after a daring operation. Local residents also assisted the police in overpowering the suspects. The gang members were subdued using force, police said.

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The arrested have been identified as Sreelal, Prince and Subith, all natives of Kannur. Jabir, a native of Shivapuram in Mattannur, who had reached the airport to receive the gold, was also arrested.

The woman passenger has been identified as Priyanka (34), a native of Thiruvangad in Thalassery. She had arrived from Dubai carrying 18 sovereigns of gold.

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Police are questioning the accused in detail. Priyanka is also under the scanner, and investigators are examining her possible role in the attempted robbery and the circumstances under which she brought the gold.

The arrested persons are alleged to be habitual offenders with involvement in several robbery cases, police said.

In a similar incident on Monday, police had foiled an attempt to abduct a 27-year-old woman carrying 817 grams of gold at the airport. Two alleged gang members, identified as Sayanth (28) and Babilash (40), both natives of Kallachi in Nadapuram, were arrested.