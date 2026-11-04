Chathannoor: The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s ‘SMILE-B’ project, aimed at the comprehensive rehabilitation and skill development of individuals engaged in begging, has been rolled out in the district. The initiative seeks to reintegrate destitute persons into the mainstream by ensuring their shelter and protection, alongside providing self-employment and vocational training.

In Kollam city, the execution of the project has been entrusted to the Kalluvathukkal-based Samudra Charitable Trust. The Sub-Collector will serve as the project’s nodal officer. The scheme is being implemented in close coordination with local self-government bodies, the police, and voluntary organisations.

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Under this initiative, members of the public and civil society organisations can alert the authorities upon spotting anyone begging on the streets. Following an alert, an official team will be dispatched to the site to assess the situation and initiate rescue and rehabilitation procedures.

N K Premachandran, MP, formally inaugurated the ‘SMILE-B: Beggar-Free Kollam District’ campaign at a function held at Kalluvathukkal Samudra Teeram. The inaugural event was presided over by District Social Justice Officer A K Harikumaran Nair. Sub-Collector Dr. S Mohanapriya, Ithikkara Block Panchayat President Susheela Devi, Kalluvathukkal Panchayat President S Vijayan, District Panchayat Member R Dileepkumar, and Block Panchayat Member Sudeepa were among the prominent speakers.

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Other dignitaries who addressed the gathering included Panchayat members D Subhadramma, R D Lal, Vishnu, and Pramila; Chathannoor Circle Inspector A Anees; T P Radhakrishna Kumar, Sreelal, Ajilal, Shibil, M Aneesha; Mayyanad SS Samithi Director Francis Xavier; Samudra Charitable Trust President S Sajith and Chairman M Ruvel Singh; alongside Plakkad Sreekumar, Thattamala Madhu, Sasidharan Pillai, and Bhoomikkaran J P Velamanoor.