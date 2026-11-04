Thiruvalla: With the state budget allocating ₹5 crore for the renovation of the Public Stadium, local residents and sports enthusiasts see a beacon of hope.

Expectations have surged even higher with State Sports Minister O.J. Janeesh scheduled to inspect the ground today.

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The vision for a dedicated stadium in Thiruvalla was first mooted in 1985 by the then Sub-Collector, M.S. Vijayanand. Driven by active community participation, efforts moved forward briskly—mass runs were organised to rally public support, and land acquisition soon got underway. In 1986, under Sub-Collector Thomas Mathew, extensive earthwork was carried out to elevate the acquired grounds. The completed stadium was formally inaugurated in 1987 by Union Minister Margaret Alva.

In its heyday, the Public Stadium was a bustling sporting hub, hosting marquee state and national tournaments. These included Santosh Trophy cluster fixtures, Ranji Trophy clashes, the State Football Championship, the Kaumudi Trophy, the State Amateur Athletic Meet, the State School Sports Meet, Thiruvalla Pooram, and the State Keralotsavam.

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Over the past decade and a half, however, the landmark venue has languished in disrepair. As Thiruvalla modernised, the land around the stadium was filled and raised to construct the B1 and B2 roads, Pushpagiri Road, and the new bypass. Left low-lying, the stadium turned into a chronic basin for waterlogging, rendering it completely unplayable for both practice and competitive matches.

Experts maintain that the stadium can only be made functional year-round if the ground level is raised well above the surrounding roads and integrated with an effective drainage system. Although the previous municipal council had earmarked ₹50 lakh for renovations, negligible work was carried out. A budgetary allocation made during the previous state government’s tenure also failed to make any headway. Compounding the problem, the stadium’s gallery stands crumbling and severely damaged in several sections.