Kozhikode: Resentment is mounting over the prolonged delay in completing the renovation of the Narikkuni Panchayat Stadium. Stepping up the pressure, the BJP Panchayat Committee submitted a formal memorandum demanding that the administration expedite the ongoing work and reopen the facility to local athletes without further delay.

A delegation led by BJP leaders K.C. Ajith Kumar, K.P. Ashokan, and N.K. Baby submitted the representation to Panchayat President C.P. Laila. The leaders pointed out that although the stadium has been kept shut for months, the renovation remains nowhere near completion.

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They noted that the sluggish pace of work forced organizers to move several sporting events of the annual Keralotsavam to alternate venues. Furthermore, regular morning and evening volleyball sessions have ground to a halt, leaving local sports enthusiasts stranded.

Narikkuni has a rich sporting legacy, having produced several notable volleyball players over the years. The lack of a well-equipped, functional stadium is dealing a serious blow to the budding generation of athletes, the leaders stated, warning that the party would intensify its agitation if the work is not wrapped up immediately.

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Responding to the allegations, Panchayat President C.P. Laila explained that renovation works worth ₹12 lakh have already been carried out using panchayat funds. She added that the remaining work would soon be completed using a ₹60-lakh allocation sanctioned from the MLA fund. The upcoming phase will include proper spectator seating, restrooms, changing rooms, an entrance gate, safety netting, and drinking water facilities.