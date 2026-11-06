Thrissur: When news arrived that Nithya V Raman had been elected Mayor of Los Angeles, it was more than just a political victory for her relatives at 'Sreeshruthi' House in Old Nadakkavu, Thrissur. It was a moment of immense family pride and happiness, as a girl born in Thrissur and raised here during her early childhood rose to become the mayor of one of America's prominent cities.

Professor T K Devanarayanan, a retired physics professor at St Thomas College, and his wife Pushpa, who live in Old Nadakkavu, were eagerly waiting for news of Nithya's victory.

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The 45-year-old Indian-origin politician achieved the historic feat by defeating incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral election. While her victory has attracted attention in American politics and Keralam, it holds special significance for her relatives in Thrissur. Nithya was born in the city and spent the early years of her childhood here.

Nithya's relatives in Thrissur, T K Devanarayanan and his wife Pushpa. Photo: Josemon Varghese/Onmanorama

Nithya is the daughter of Sudha, whose mother, T K Bhavani, is the elder sister of Devanarayanan. Nithya's mother, Sudha, grew up in Thrissur. The family later moved to Thiruvananthapuram, Nithya's father R Venkitaraman's native place, after he secured a job with Keltron. When he subsequently went abroad for higher studies, Sudha and Nithya returned to Thrissur. Sudha worked with the Indian Overseas Bank.

Thrissur and the ancestral family home in Old Nadakkavu occupy a special place in Nithya's childhood memories. She attended LKG, UKG and Class I at Bhavan's Vidya Mandir in Thrissur.

"Nithya was born in Thrissur. She studied at Bhavan's Vidya Mandir here for three years. We still remember those days," Devanarayanan said.

Nithya's mother, Sudha, also completed much of her education in Thrissur. She studied at Vivekodayam High School from Class I onwards and later at Vimala College, where she graduated in Physics. She subsequently joined Indian Overseas Bank. Thus, the family's connection with Thrissur extends beyond Nithya's early childhood.

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Nithya and Devanarayanan's son grew up together. Pushpa still remembers Nithya's pleasant nature and behaviour.

One of Nithya's old photos at her relatives' home in Thrissur. Photo: Josemon Varghese/Onmanorama

"They are all wonderful memories. Nithya was a very well-behaved child. She was not the type to talk excessively or make a lot of noise. She would always have a smile on her face and was affectionate towards everyone. She was also well regarded at school. My son and Nithya were very close friends. Whenever she came home, they would spend time playing together. Since everyone was living here at the time, we shared a very close bond," Pushpa recalled.

At the family home in Old Nadakkavu, Devanarayanan and Pushpa were anxiously following updates on the election results. As reports came in from Los Angeles, they waited until late into the night. It was past 12 am when Sudha called to share the good news.

"Sudha called and said, 'It is confirmed.' We were overjoyed to hear that Nithya would be the next Mayor of Los Angeles," Devanarayanan said.

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The relatives could not immediately speak to Nithya after learning about her victory. She was busy attending numerous calls from people congratulating her on the achievement, Devanarayanan said.

Nithya's last visit to the city was in 2019, when she attended a family gathering. After being elected to the Los Angeles City Council in 2020, her political responsibilities and official engagements increased, leaving her with fewer opportunities to visit her hometown.

Nithya, who won two consecutive terms as a city councillor, also gained recognition for her work on issues concerning the city's homeless population.

The house in Thrissur where Nithya grew up. Photo: Josemon Varghese/Onmanorama

Devanarayanan also expressed hope that Nithya would shoulder a significant global responsibility as mayor when Los Angeles hosts the 2028 Olympic Games.

Amid the excitement surrounding her political achievement in the United States, Thrissur continues to remain an important part of Nithya's early-life memories. At the family home in Old Nadakkavu, stories of her childhood are still fondly recalled.

For her relatives, those memories now carry an added sense of pride. The little girl who was born in Thrissur, studied here and grew up playing with her cousins has now risen to become the Mayor of Los Angeles.