Thiruvananthapuram: Local bodies across the state are in a dilemma over finding funds to feed stray dogs, which would be kept in the shelters proposed for them in all districts. People’s representatives, speaking at meetings by the Local Self-Government Department to discuss the plan to set up shelters, said the expenditure for the food would be very high.

As per estimates, an amount of around ₹50 would have to be spent daily to feed each stray dog in the shelters. Animal Husbandry Department’s data states that Keralam has 4.5 lakh stray dogs and, even if only half of them are captured and kept in shelters, the total daily expenses for food would be ₹1.12 crore. With a statewide monthly requirement of ₹33.75 crore, many local bodies would be forced to spend a major share of their plan allotment to feed the stray dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Local Self-Government Department has directed district collectors to identify land adjacent to forest areas for the shelters, the procedures have progressed only at two locations. Even though a voluntary organisation operates a shelter in Thiruvananthapuram, it can keep less than 100 dogs only. It is also pointed out that even if suitable land is obtained in other districts, at least six months would be required to establish the dog shelters.