New Delhi: The government of Keralam has moved a fresh application in the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the deadline for teachers to acquire the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification.

The application seeks an extension for teachers who entered service between August 23, 2010, when TET was made mandatory, and September 1, 2025, but have yet to acquire the qualification. The state has proposed allowing them time until August 31, 2028, or for any other period the court may deem appropriate. Citing a similar relaxation granted to teachers in Jammu and Kashmir, the government said the application was filed after taking a policy decision.

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In September last year, the Supreme Court ruled that teachers in non-minority schools must acquire the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) qualification within two years, failing which they would face compulsory retirement. Though the court dismissed Kerala's review petition against the ruling in May this year, it extended the deadline for acquiring the qualification from two to three years.

In its fresh application, the state has sought the same three-year relaxation for teachers who entered service after 2010 as was granted to those appointed till 2010.

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During the hearing, the state's standing counsel, P S Zulfikar Ali, submitted that teachers who fail to acquire the TET qualification should be allowed to retire with eligible service benefits instead of having their services terminated.