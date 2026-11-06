Muhamma: Pathiramanal Island, a prominent tourist destination in the backwaters, continues to grapple with inadequate basic infrastructure, causing growing inconvenience to visitors. Despite a steady influx of tourists daily, serviced by private operators as well as the State Water Transport Department (SWTD), long-pending demands to install floating jetties remain unaddressed.

Currently, the island has only a single jetty to handle both the docking of vessels and passenger embarkation. When multiple boats arrive simultaneously, managing passenger movement becomes increasingly difficult. Consequently, visitors are frequently forced to step across interconnected boats to reach the shore, a practice that poses considerable safety risks, particularly for children, women, and senior citizens.

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The failure to upgrade civic and transport amenities in proportion to the growing tourist footfall has adversely affected the visitor experience. Boat operators point out that establishing floating jetties around the island would allow multiple vessels to berth safely, facilitate smooth passenger movement, and decongest the existing facility, thereby improving service efficiency.

The Serang (Boat Masters) Association alleged that despite repeated representations submitted to the relevant authorities, no constructive action has been taken to resolve the issue.

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C T. Adarsh, State General Secretary of the association, urged the government to intervene urgently and develop essential infrastructure, including floating jetties, to make the island safer and more tourist-friendly.