Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has called for a review of the Juvenile Justice Act, saying that the rising number of crimes involving minors in the state is alarming and that some juveniles are exploiting loopholes in the law to commit serious offences, including murder.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Chennithala said the Home Department had been receiving complaints about minors taking advantage of provisions in the law to engage in violent crimes.

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"The Juvenile Justice Act was passed in 2000 and has undergone several amendments since then. Rules were introduced following the 2016 amendment. The Home Department is now receiving complaints that children below the age of 18 are taking advantage of the provisions of the Act to commit violent offences, including assaults and murders," he said.

His remarks came in the wake of the shocking murder of 17-year-old Abhiram in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this week. He was allegedly killed by a group of teenagers, including a 17-year-old. Chennithala also referred to the recent accidents at Cheranelloor and Nedumbassery in which vehicles driven by teenagers killed people.

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"The murder in Thiruvananthapuram is shocking. The accused are saying that they can escape punishment because they are juveniles. Crimes involving minors are on the rise. We are reaching a situation where children below 18 believe they can assault or even kill someone. This is a matter that needs to be taken very seriously," the minister said.

He said the growing incidence of juvenile crime and drunk driving had fuelled public calls for amendments to the Juvenile Justice Act. "Considering the changing social circumstances, there is a growing feeling that the Juvenile Justice Act needs to be amended in view of the increase in juvenile offences and incidents of drunk driving," he said.

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However, he added that since the matter falls under the purview of the Central Government, there was little the state government could do. "We will consult legal experts and take a decision on the steps to be pursued regarding amendments to the Act," Chennithala said.

The minister also warned of stringent action against drunk driving, including cancellation of driving licences. "Drunk driving cannot be allowed in Kerala under any circumstances. Strict action will be taken against offenders, including cancellation of their driving licences. I have discussed the matter with the Transport Department," he said.

Chennithala claimed that 15,000 people had been caught driving under the influence of alcohol over the past four days. He expressed concern over what he described as a growing tendency among people to drive after consuming alcohol. "It is unacceptable that people are increasingly treating drinking and driving as normal. In Gulf countries, hardly anyone would dare to drive under the influence of alcohol. Here, drunk driving seems to have become a fashion. This will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he said.