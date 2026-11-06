Malappuram: It is a complete botch-up at Ancheenikkulam. A major controversy has erupted over the state of the public pond situated at Konompara, Melmuri, along the Palakkad - Kozhikode National Highway. Reopened with great fanfare just a year ago after an extensive facelift, the pond has now fallen into a state of utter disuse, sinking the swimming aspirations of an entire town. Highlighting the health hazard, the Valiattappadi Emerging Star Club recently erected a warning banner urging the public to stay out of the contaminated water.

Renovated at an outlay of ₹3.50 crore under the Union Government’s Nagara Sanchayam scheme, the water body has reportedly turned too polluted to use, prompting municipal health officials to carry out an on-site inspection. As part of the initial beautification drive, tiled walkways, stainless steel perimeter railings, an open-air gymnasium, and an entrance gate were installed.

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However, several flagship amenities pledged under the master plan, including a cafeteria, benches, decorative lighting, a landscaped garden, a children’s play area, and a park, remain incomplete. The pond was initially envisioned and upgraded to serve as a venue for competitive swimming events.

Historically, a vibrant local hub where hundreds of residents visited daily and children from all over town were taught to swim, the pond’s condition has deteriorated so severely that this year’s municipal Keralotsavam swimming competition had to be moved to a private pool in neighbouring Pookkottoor panchayat. The renovation work, entrusted to SIDCO, began in May 2023, and the facility was officially inaugurated only after an agonising two-and-a-half-year wait.