Ornithologist Dr Abdulla Paleri identified a rare Black-breasted Weaver at Eliyottu Hill. Marking Kerala's third record, this high-altitude sighting shows the bird foraging with munias, contrasting with previous Baya Weaver associations.

Ornithologist Dr Abdulla Paleri identified a rare Black-breasted Weaver at Eliyottu Hill. Marking Kerala's third record, this high-altitude sighting shows the bird foraging with munias, contrasting with previous Baya Weaver associations.

Ornithologist Dr Abdulla Paleri identified a rare Black-breasted Weaver at Eliyottu Hill. Marking Kerala's third record, this high-altitude sighting shows the bird foraging with munias, contrasting with previous Baya Weaver associations.

Kozhikode: In an exciting sighting for birdwatchers, a Black-breasted Weaver, a species seldom recorded in Kerala, was recently spotted visiting Eliyottu Hill. The bird was identified by ornithologist and educator Dr. Abdulla Paleri.

Typically confined to low-lying grasslands and scrub forests, the bird's presence at Eliyottu Hill, which sits around 1,500 feet above sea level, makes it a particularly unusual and noteworthy observation.

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The Black-breasted Weaver was recorded in the state for the very first time just last November in Kannur, with a subsequent sighting that same month at Kottappally in Kozhikode. Interestingly, while earlier sightings saw it mingling with flocks of Baya Weavers, this time it was found foraging alongside munias.

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