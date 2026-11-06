Thottuva: For nearly three years, the residents of Thottuva and Cherukunnam have been waiting for water to flow through their local canals. With none in sight, the Thottuva distributary and sub-distributary canals have fallen into severe disrepair, clogged with silt and swallowed by wild overgrowth.

The stretch between Cherukunnam Kottavila and Cherukunnam Market has been hit the hardest. Frustrated locals point out that despite filing repeated complaints with the Kallada Irrigation Project (KIP) authorities, officials merely drop by for routine inspections, with no concrete action ever taken.

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Dense undergrowth lines both banks, turning the canal into what looks like a miniature jungle. Residents are demanding immediate intervention - clear the thickets, dredge the accumulated silt to restore water flow, and reinforce the retaining walls with concrete. They emphasise that these repairs must be finished before the onset of summer; otherwise, the community, especially farmers, will be pushed to the brink. Even now, around a hundred families in Cherukunnam are reeling from an acute water crisis.

The shortage has also hit the neighbouring areas of Thottuva and Kaithakkal, forcing several households to buy water for daily use. With the canals running dry, agricultural work across the Cherukunnam paddy tracts has completely ground to a halt.