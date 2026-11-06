Thrissur: An employee of the Thrissur Corporation was arrested by the Thrissur East Police on charges of creating a disturbance at the Corporation office under the influence of alcohol and attempting to assault a woman councillor and issuing death threats.

Mani, an office assistant at the Corporation, allegedly assaulted and threatened Soumya Prajeesh, the councillor representing Krishnapuram division. Mani, who had been transferred to the Thrissur Corporation from the Kunnamkulam Municipality, reportedly created a ruckus at the Corporation office after getting drunk. He is said to have demanded accommodation in the Corporation quarters and threatened to kill people if his demand was not met.

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According to the complaint, Mani grabbed the councillor by her hand and threatened her, saying, "Don't mess with me. If you don't give me a room, I will kill you."

Following a complaint filed by Soumya demanding strict action against the employee, the Thrissur East Police arrested Mani.