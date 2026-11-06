Palakkad: Officials from the Forest and Scheduled Tribes Development Departments visited Kunchiyarpathy to take stock of the situation after a herd of wild elephants rampaged through the area, destroying several tribal homes.

The dwellings belonging to Ramakrishnan, Ramaswamy, Kuttappan, Subran, and Kamalakshi were razed by the herd last month. The families lost all their household belongings, along with vital identification papers, including their Aadhaar and ration cards.

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Left homeless, the families have since been taking refuge with relatives or staying at the plantations where they work. Following an assessment, officials noted that rebuilding huts in the same location is no longer safe due to severe, recurring wildlife conflicts. The settlement is also prone to landslides and extending electricity to the remote terrain poses a significant challenge.

Authorities stated that once suitable land is identified, assistance will be provided to help the families purchase plots and construct permanent homes. They assured that necessary steps are being taken to compensate the victims for their losses and ensure their complete rehabilitation.

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The visiting delegation included Range Forest Officer N. Subair, Deputy Range Forest Officer K.A. Muhammad Hashim, Tribal Extension Officer A. Ajeesh, Section Forest Officer C. Ranjith, Beat Forest Officers (BFOs) V.V. Manu and S. Sajitha, and Tribal Promoter V. Vineesha.