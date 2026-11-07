Keralam is likely to experience heavy rain and thundershowers until November 12, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Rain occurred at several places across the state on Friday. An upper-air cyclonic circulation over east Telangana and adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh persists at 4.5 km above mean sea level. A trough in the easterlies extends from the southeast Arabian Sea adjoining Kerala to south interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

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Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, are also likely across the state until November 8.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam on Saturday, warning of heavy rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 11 cm within 24 hours. Idukki will be under a yellow alert on Sunday.

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Possible impacts and precautions

Heavy rainfall could reduce visibility and disrupt traffic due to waterlogging, fallen trees and broken branches. Uprooted trees may also damage power infrastructure and kutcha houses, while standing crops and vegetables nearing maturity could be affected. The IMD has also warned of possible landslides, mudslides and lightning-related injuries to people and cattle in open areas.

People are advised to follow traffic advisories, avoid staying in vulnerable structures and take shelter during thunderstorms and lightning. Farmers have been advised to provide support to vegetable pandals to prevent damage.