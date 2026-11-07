Chirayinkeezh: Approximately 300 fishing families relocated eight years ago under a government rehabilitation project in Anchuthengu are still awaiting official house numbers, effectively depriving them of a legal residential address and access to essential welfare benefits.

The families were allotted housing under the state government's Punargeham initiative, a scheme intended to provide safe resettlement for coastal communities displaced by severe sea erosion. However, residents report that while the houses were physically handed over, the authorities failed to complete the formal administrative processes, including assigning permanent municipal house numbers.

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The lack of an official address has caused widespread bureaucratic gridlock for the residents. They are unable to update basic identification documents, such as Aadhaar and ration cards, to reflect their current residence. Consequently, despite meeting eligibility criteria, community members are disqualified from applying for bank loans, state welfare programs, and the fisheries welfare pension.

The issue also extends to the physical upkeep of the properties. Lacking official documentation and ownership records, residents are unable to secure permits or loans for necessary structural repairs. Over the past eight years, a significant number of these units have fallen into severe disrepair, with widespread roof leakage and structural deterioration becoming acute during the monsoon season.

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While official reports classify these families as successfully rehabilitated, residents contend that the absence of basic documentation leaves them socially and financially marginalized. Community representatives have urged local authorities and the relevant departments to intervene immediately and issue permanent house numbers to rectify the situation.