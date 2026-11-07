The countdown to the Manorama Hortus Art and Literature Festival has officially begun with the grand launch of the 'Vachakamela' (Sentence Carnival) campaign roadshow in Kochi. The statewide promotional tour, designed to engage students across campuses in Keralam, was jointly flagged off at the Malayala Manorama premises by Kochi Mayor VK Minimol, Malayala Manorama Editor Philip Mathew, renowned writer and Hortus Festival Director NS Madhavan, and LuLu Group India Director and CEO MA Nishad.

To mark the inauguration, dignitaries penned their favourite Malayalam sentences on a canvas. Mayor Minimol wrote a warm welcome note to the city — "Kochiyilekku suswagatham" (Welcome to Kochi). NS Madhavan captured the spirit of the state with "Naavil Malayalam, nenjil Keralam" (Malayalam on the tongue, Keralam in the heart), while MA Nishad penned the welcoming phrase "Koode koodam" (Let us join together). Gathering these heartfelt lines, the campaign vehicle set out on its journey across Keralam's academic hubs.

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Warm reception at Kochi colleges

The roadshow received an enthusiastic welcome at its initial stops, including Sacred Heart College in Thevara and RLV College of Music and Fine Arts in Tripunithura. Students greeted the entourage with poetry recitations, musical performances, and dance routines, enthusiastically contributing their favourite lines to the Hortus collection. Participants were rewarded with special gifts for sharing their inspiring quotes.

Following its successful launch in Kochi, the Vachakamela roadshow travels to Pathanamthitta district today. The campaign vehicle will visit Mar Thoma College in Thiruvalla, Catholicate College in Pathanamthitta and NSS College in Pandalam.

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Organised by Malayala Manorama, the Hortus Art and Literature Festival will take place from December 3 to 6 at Subhash Park in Kochi. This year's festival is themed "Jeevitham thottu adutthu" (Life Up Close), promising a rich celebration of literature, art, and human connections.