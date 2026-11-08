Kozhikode: Demanding the construction of an elevated highway parallel to the bypass from Thondayad to Pachakkil and the widening of the existing service road, the Thondayad Elevated Highway Action Committee staged a march to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project office in Malaparamba. The committee stated that these infrastructure improvements are crucial to easing the commuting woes of thousands of families residing on the eastern side of Thondayad.

Police halted the demonstration near the NHAI office, following which the participants staged a sit-in. The protest was inaugurated by Kozhikode Mayor O. Sadashivan, with D T. Sivadasan presiding over the event.

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Delivering the keynote address, MLA K. Jayanth criticized the planning of the NHAI engineers, stating that the execution of the six-lane bypass project had disrupted the vital Panathuthazham–Chevarambalam road. He pointed out that despite having the width of a four-lane corridor, the road has been rendered virtually unusable due to poor design—a flaw he described as an oversight that future generations would find perplexing. He emphasized that building an elevated corridor from Thondayad to Pachakkil is essential to prevent a major impediment to the city’s urban development.

The MLA added that a meeting of the district’s elected representatives would be convened shortly in the presence of the concerned minister to address the issue.

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Deputy Mayor S. Jayasree, along with municipal councillors Saritha Parayeri, Vineetha Sajeev, N. Sanoop, Dr. P M. Anwar, Raveendran Kuruvancherry, P. Hemapalan, and Sathyan Adukkath, also addressed the gathering.