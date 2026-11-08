Thiruvananthapuram: A committee appointed by the UDF government to review the draft rules prepared in 2021 to implement the Labour Codes in Keralam has recommended free annual medical examinations for all workers in hazardous jobs, regardless of age.

It has also proposed that at least two women be deployed together during night shifts, with adequate safety arrangements and separate dormitory facilities wherever necessary.

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On trade union recognition, the committee has recommended granting recognition to unions backed by at least 30% of an establishment's workforce. Unions with lower membership support should, however, be allowed to participate in discussions with workers if no union meets the 30% threshold.

Representation in Works Committees should be proportionate to trade union membership, with adequate representation for women. Workers should not be nominated as union representatives unless they are members of a registered union. In establishments without registered trade unions, workers should be allowed to elect representatives from among themselves.

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The draft rules also propose limiting Grievance Redressal Committees to 10 members, with equal representation for employers and employees. The panel noted that ensuring equal representation for all unions would be difficult in establishments with more than five registered trade unions.

Establishments using biometric attendance systems may be exempted from maintaining separate physical attendance records. However, they must produce biometric records whenever demanded by inspection officers.

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The panel has also recommended limiting Safety Committees to 20 members, with equal representation for employers and employees.