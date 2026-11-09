Peyad: Veteran Malayalam actor Jagathy Sreekumar celebrated Diwali by presenting books and study materials to visiting schoolchildren at his residence here. For the students, the visit offered a rare opportunity to meet in person the renowned actor they had previously known only through the screen.

The delegation consisted of students, teachers, and alumni from the Government Model Lower Primary (LP) School, Thycaud, the alma mater of both Sreekumar and his son, Rajkumar.

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During the visit, Sreekumar participated in Pusthakathottil (Book Cradle), a book donation drive spearheaded by the school's alumni association to expand its library. In addition to contributing books, he also handed out learning kits to the children.

Representatives of the alumni association expressed their gratitude, noting that the initiative aims to develop the school's library into the largest LP school collection in the state capital. As a token of appreciation, the delegation presented the veteran actor with a customized wall clock and mug featuring the school's name and image, before extending Diwali greetings to him and his family.