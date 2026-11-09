Thiruvananthapuram: A large number of infrastructure projects implemented through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) during the previous LDF government's tenure are facing regulatory hurdles, with several lacking mandatory clearances. The lapses could expose the state to additional financial liabilities and delay the use of completed infrastructure.

The projects were allegedly taken up without obtaining approvals required under environmental, coastal regulation zone and wetland conservation rules, depending on the nature of the project site. Several buildings, including schools, colleges and hospitals, have also been completed without No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Fire and Rescue Services Department.

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An assessment has found that 369 of the 504 KIIFB projects, for which tenders were awarded, lack the necessary clearances. Of these, 248 are currently under construction. The list includes the Mother and Child Block and the Super Speciality Block at Thrissur Medical College, together estimated to cost ₹480 crore.

Obtaining environmental clearance at this stage could prove difficult, as it is required before construction begins. Failure to secure the clearance could also prevent the buildings from receiving occupancy certificates, without which they cannot be put to use.

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Only 13 completed projects have all clearances

The situation is particularly concerning among completed projects. Of the 1,020 KIIFB-funded projects whose construction was completed, only 13 have all required approvals.

The remaining projects have been classified into two categories. The first comprises buildings that cannot yet be opened for use. These include the Vazhachal Honey Park in Thrissur, a block at the Government Arts and Science College in Thrippunithura and the cultural complex in Kasaragod.

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The second category includes projects that have already begun functioning despite lacking the necessary clearances. Most of these are school and college buildings that do not have occupancy certificates or fire safety NOCs.

The absence of approach roads of the prescribed width has been identified as a major reason for the denial of these clearances.

The shortcomings have come to light at a time when the state government has ordered an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the acquisition of 4,896 acres of land in Kannur district for KIIFB projects, for which an allocation of ₹12,240 crore was approved.