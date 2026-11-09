Kochi: Ernakulam Central Police have registered a case against top state leaders of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) and around 2,000 identifiable cadres following a rally in Kochi on Sunday that brought traffic to a standstill and allegedly escalated into violent confrontations with motorists.

The rally, organised as the culmination of the Youth League’s three-day state conference near Marine Drive, triggered widespread traffic congestion after protesters allegedly occupied the entire width of Goshree Bridge and Shanmukham Road near High Court Junction. The disruption was compounded by reports of cadres confronting commuters, assaulting motorists and manhandling passengers who attempted to question why they were blocking the roads.

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Twelve prominent leaders have been named as accused in the FIR. They include state president Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, general secretary P K Firoz, treasurer P Ismayil, vice presidents Mujeeb Kaderi, Faisal Bafaqui Thangal, Ashraf Edaneer and K A Mahin, and secretaries C K Muhammadali, Advocate Naseer Karyara, Gafoor Kolkkalathil and T P M Jishan. Fathima Thahiliya, MLA and Youth League leader, is also among those named. Around 2,000 identifiable participants have been included in the case.

The accused have been booked under Sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly with common object) and 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 6 of the Kerala Public Ways (Restriction of Assemblies and Procession) Act has also been invoked.

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Rally defies restrictions, paralyses traffic

The police had rejected the organisers’ request to take out a march from Kaloor and granted permission only for a scaled-down procession along one side of the road, starting from Goshree Junction.

However, more than 2,000 cadres allegedly occupied the entire road between 4 pm and 5.30 pm, completely blocking Shanmukham Road near High Court Junction. The blockade severely disrupted traffic along one of central Kochi’s key arterial routes, affecting connectivity between the city and Vypin. Commuters were left stranded as the congestion continued well into the night.

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The situation reportedly took a violent turn when motorists caught in the blockade questioned the disruption and honked to make way through the procession. Reports and videos of protesters banging on vehicle windows, verbally abusing passengers and physically confronting drivers surfaced following the rally. A van carrying a wedding party was also reportedly targeted.

In some instances, drivers who honked were allegedly dragged out of their vehicles and assaulted. Media personnel attempting to document the confrontations were also reportedly manhandled.

Senior Youth League leaders intervened to prevent further physical clashes, though the blockade continued to draw criticism over the failure to restore traffic movement and provide passage to stranded commuters.

Violence allegations draw public scrutiny

The reports of assaults on motorists triggered widespread public criticism, with social media discussions questioning the conduct of the protesters and the use of political influence to intimidate ordinary citizens.

Critics pointed out that the right to organise demonstrations cannot extend to physically confronting people who question road blockades.

Police sources said that while the FIR currently focuses on the unlawful assembly, rioting and obstruction of public roads, complaints of physical assaults have also emerged in connection with the rally. The allegations involving motorists could invite further police action, with additional cases or penal charges possible if complaints are received and evidence substantiates the alleged offences.