Malayalam superstar Mammootty has come under intense cyberattack on social media following his visit to the residence of BJP State Vice-President Adv B Gopalakrishnan.

Mammootty visited Gopalakrishnan’s house on Sunday evening to congratulate the newlyweds after he was unable to attend his daughter’s wedding. However, videos of the visit circulating on social media soon triggered a wave of harsh criticism and online attacks against the actor.

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The wedding had been attended by several prominent political leaders, including Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan, and Union and State ministers. However, Mammootty’s subsequent visit to Gopalakrishnan’s residence appears to have triggered the online backlash.

Responding to the controversy, Adv B Gopalakrishnan said the cyberattacks were not being carried out by genuine CPM workers but by people posing as CPM supporters on social media.

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He urged people not to turn his daughter’s wedding into a political controversy, pointing out that Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan had also attended the wedding.

"Politics should not even be a topic of discussion among friends," Gopalakrishnan added.

Mammootty had faced a similar wave of online criticism a few days ago following his visit to the Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat.