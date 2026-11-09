Thiruvananthapuram: Protecting senior citizens must become a part of society's culture, Chief Minister VD Satheesan has said, stressing that the responsibility cannot rest with the government alone and requires the active participation of NGOs and other organisations.

He also warned that strict legal action, including prosecution, would be initiated against those who abandon or evict their elderly parents.

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He was speaking at a ceremony held at the Chief Minister's Conference Hall for signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the Department of Senior Citizens and 12 institutions from within and outside Keralam. The agreements aim to strengthen academic, research, technical and institutional cooperation in elderly welfare.

Satheesan said the government would roll out comprehensive programmes in coordination with local self-government institutions and NGOs to ensure the safety and well-being of senior citizens.

As part of the initiative, detailed data on elderly people in every panchayat will be collected, including those requiring special care, people with mental health concerns and those suffering from various illnesses. The information will be updated periodically to help the government formulate targeted welfare programmes based on accurate data.

A specialised 'Caregivers Course' is also being developed to improve the quality of care available to senior citizens. The syllabus is being prepared after studying similar programmes in countries such as Germany, the UK and Australia, with modifications to suit Keralam's requirements.

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The proposed course will be a one-year practical programme, positioned just below nursing in terms of its training level.

Caregivers will be appointed through a collaborative arrangement involving the government, local self-government institutions, NGOs and funds from corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The government also plans to establish a 'Volunteer Corps' involving Plus Two students. The initiative will encourage students to visit elderly people, enquire about their well-being and spend time with them. Such interactions, the Chief Minister said, could help reduce loneliness among senior citizens and improve their quality of life.

Government eyes opportunities in Silver Economy

Alongside ensuring the protection and care of senior citizens, the government is looking to develop a 'Silver Economy' by making use of the experience and expertise of retired individuals.

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Satheesan said the knowledge and professional experience of retired people could be utilised to mentor emerging startups and industries. The initiative aims to recognise senior citizens not merely as beneficiaries of welfare schemes but also as valuable contributors to economic and social development.

The Department of Senior Citizens has identified five priority areas for its activities: active and healthy ageing; community-based care and independent living; silver economy and care economy; research and data-driven policy formulation; and universal social security and rights.

12 institutions join hands with the department

The 12 institutions that signed MoUs with the department will collaborate in selected areas based on their respective expertise.

They include the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Dementia India Alliance, Public Health and Social Development Foundation, Health Action by People, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kerala Association of Professional Social Workers, Loyola College of Social Sciences, Swasti The Health Catalyst, Centre for Management Development, Centre for Socio Economic and Environmental Studies, Bharata Mata Extension for Organic Research and Environment, and the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS).

A one-day workshop on the state's policy and action plan for senior citizens was also organised as part of the programme. Representatives of various government departments and the participating institutions discussed the proposed initiatives.

Following the workshop, representatives of the institutions met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat to discuss the department's future activities. Secretary of the Department of Senior Citizens, Dr Ratan U Kelkar and Director Dr Arun S Nair were also present.