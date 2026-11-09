Thiruvilwamala (Thrissur): The village of Thiruvilwamala is preparing to host a week-long community theater festival, featuring seven plays produced entirely by local residents. From scripting and direction to stage design and background music, every element of the production is managed by the villagers themselves.

The festival brings together approximately 60 actors, ranging from 10-year-old K J. Anay Ram to 75-year-old E U. Hariprasad, working under six directors. The ensemble includes both seasoned artists, such as Thiruvilwamala Girija, winner of the 1999 Kerala State Drama Award for Best Actress, and first-time performers.

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Now in its fourth year, the event was established during the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Thiruvilwamala Rural Library (Grameena Vayanashala), which led to the creation of the ‘Naattakam’ Arts and Cultural Forum. The initiative was originally spearheaded by sculptor T K. Suresh Babu, Raj Mohan, and the late film producer V R. Das.

Preparations have been underway for several months, with active participation from the library’s children’s, women’s, youth, and senior citizens' wings. In addition to the stage productions, the schedule features a live reenactment of a classic radio drama.

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The productions are directed by Veda, E U. Hariprasad, A. Gireesh Radhakrishnan, K. Gopakumar, Jyothi Krishnakumar, and T K. Suresh Babu. The performances will be staged daily at 7 pm. at the library venue from November 11 to 16.