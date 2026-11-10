Poyya: The Agency for Development of Aquaculture, Keralam (ADAK) fish farm in Poyya will be developed into a model aquaculture centre, Minister V E. Abdul Gafoor has announced. Speaking at a review meeting convened at the facility by Minister O J. Janeesh, he said the government’s primary objective was to transform the farm into a self-sustaining and profitable enterprise.

Although the farm is currently operating at a loss, efforts are underway to achieve a financial turnaround within a year with the assistance of an expert consultancy. The Minister noted that initiatives were planned to fully utilise the farming potential of the 3.8-kilometre perimeter site and enhance local distribution channels to directly serve the domestic market.

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Measures will also be taken to streamline the production and marketing of value-added seafood products. Additionally, a food processing training centre utilising fish harvested from the farm is slated for establishment.

Chairing the meeting, Minister Janeesh proposed that the facility be officially designated as an aqua-eco-tourism destination, given its extensive development prospects. He also recommended upgrading the site into a dedicated brackish water aquaculture training hub.

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Plans are underway to revive previously discontinued initiatives, including fish pickle production, dried fish kiosks, and ready-to-cook product units. A mobile distribution service for fish fingerlings is also under consideration. Janeesh added that amenities such as floating restaurants, eco-friendly homestays, pedal boating, kayaking, and educational tourism would be explored, supported by funding from the MLA Local Area Development Scheme.

Earlier, the dignitaries and departmental officials conducted an inspection of the farm’s shrimp filtration fields and fish-rearing enclosures. Block Panchayat President Subhashini Rajeev, Grama Panchayat President Ouseppachan Jose, Fisheries Deputy Director E. Mujeeb, ADAK Managing Director Smitha Nair, Joint Directors Saji M. Rajesh and Sugandhakumari, and Farm Manager P V. Preetha also addressed the gathering.