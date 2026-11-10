Thiruvananthapuram: The Civil Supplies Department has collected petrol samples from nine pumps across four districts in Keralam to check whether ethanol is being blended in excess of the prescribed limit.

Samples were collected from petrol pumps in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts. The samples will be tested at authorised laboratories to ascertain whether the ethanol content is within the permissible limit and whether the fuel meets quality standards.

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The test results are expected within 10 days. The inspections follow reports from Karnataka, where petrol was found to have been sold with ethanol blended beyond the prescribed limit. The Civil Supplies Department is planning to extend the inspections to more petrol pumps across Keralam.

Minister Anoop Jacob said legal action would be initiated if any irregularities were detected.