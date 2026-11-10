Poothotta:∙ Prioritizing child water safety, a free swimming training program has been launched here. The initiative, titled the ‘Swim Safe’ project, is underway at Poothotta K P M High School. It is designed to help children conquer their fear of water, master safe swimming techniques, and learn vital life-saving skills for emergencies.

The project is implemented by the George Institute for Global Health in collaboration with the Australian Consulate. Targeting 400 children between the ages of 5 and 12, the initiative benefits Upper Primary (UP) students of K P M High School as well as pupils from LKG to Class 4 at the neighbouring Government Junior Basic School (JBS).

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The sessions are conducted by certified trainers in a portable swimming pool specially set up on the school campus. Under this six-month program, 50 children are trained daily across five batches. Each student receives a tailored 21-session course that imparts essential survival swimming skills and water safety awareness.

According to school authorities, the project was made possible through the coordinated efforts of National Health Mission (NHM) State Program Manager Dr Haneesh and Deputy Director of Education (DDE) Subin Paul. Once the program concludes, all participating children aged 5 to 12 across both schools will be fully proficient in swimming.