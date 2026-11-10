Thiruvananthapuram: A woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a man aboard the Malabar Express and assaulted by him at Pettah railway station after she confronted him. The Railway Police arrested the accused, Vijesh, a native of Attingal, based on the woman's complaint.

The incident occurred when the woman was travelling on the train from Chirayinkeezhu. According to her account, the train was crowded when she felt someone pushing against her from behind and pressing against her face. Initially, she assumed it was due to the rush. However, when it happened again, she turned around and noticed the man making obscene gestures.

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A young passenger intervened and questioned the accused before pushing him away. Following his suggestion, the woman moved to another part of the train. However, the accused continued making obscene gestures from a distance.

Fearing further harassment, the woman decided to get off at Pettah railway station. The accused also got down before her and blocked her way as she attempted to leave the train.

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When she stepped onto the platform, he allegedly behaved obscenely and used abusive language. When she threatened to report him to the police, he is said to have challenged her and punched her in the face.

The woman fell on the platform, following which the accused allegedly tried to kick her. People present at the station rushed to her aid and restrained him. She briefly lost awareness and regained consciousness after people offered her water.

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When she informed them that the man had harassed her aboard the train as well, they caught him and handed him over to the police.

The Thiruvananthapuram Railway Police have registered a case against Vijesh under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 26(2), 74, 75(2), 115(2), 296(b) and 351(2), pertaining to wrongful restraint, sexual harassment, assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, voluntarily causing hurt, obscene acts and criminal intimidation.

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody and sent to the Thiruvananthapuram sub-jail.