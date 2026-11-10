A royal touch to Diwali festivities

Diwali celebrations among the Indian expatriate community in Bahrain received a royal boost when Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa visited the residence of leading Indian businessman and philanthropist Pampavasan Nair in Manama.

Representing the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Sheikh Isa extended warm festive greetings to Nair and his family, recalling their long-standing friendship and underscoring the kingdom's deep appreciation for its Indian diaspora.

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Strengthening ties with the expatriate community

Expressing his gratitude, Pampavasan Nair, Managing Director of the Amad Group of Companies, described the royal visit as one of the most cherished moments for his family. He highlighted that Bahrain offers one of the safest and most supportive environments in the world for expatriates, fostering entrepreneurship, cultural harmony, and mutual respect.

Dignitaries and global diplomats in attendance

The grand event saw an impressive gathering of high-ranking officials and diplomats. Among those present were Cabinet Affairs Minister Hamad bin Faisal Al Malki, Director General of the Prime Minister's Office Hamad Yaqoob Al Mahmeed, and Indian Ambassador Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit.

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The gathering was also attended by Minister of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak, Minister of Education Dr Mohammed Mubarak Juma, Minister of Social Development Osama bin Saleh Al Alawi, alongside ambassadors representing the UK, USA, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.