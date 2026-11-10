Mundathikode: A years-long wait for streetlights has finally come to an end for the residents of Iyyannikkattil Road. By turning to standalone solar-powered streetlights on a stretch where drawing conventional power lines was unfeasible, the locals have set an inspiring model for community-led development.

The primary obstacle had always been the road’s narrow width. At barely 2.5 meters wide, erecting conventional electric poles would have made it impassable for vehicular traffic. Previous attempts to widen the road had led nowhere, while dense, overhanging tree canopies further compounded the challenge of stringing overhead cables.

ADVERTISEMENT

Determined to work around these limitations, the Division Development Committee held brainstorming sessions, which eventually sparked the idea of harnessing solar energy. Funding was the next major hurdle. In a timely boost, Star Plastics, a local enterprise, stepped forward to cover part of the expenses through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. The local community enthusiastically pooled the remaining amount. Thanks to these collective efforts spearheaded by Division Councillor E.G. Sajeesh, the long-standing grievance has finally been laid to rest.

Former Panchayat President K. Ajith Kumar officially inaugurated the streetlights at a gathering presided over by Councillor E.G. Sajeesh. Ward Development Committee Convener K. Anilkumar, along with Babu M. Joshi, Kannan, P.P. Jose, and M.M. Muraleedharan, addressed the event.