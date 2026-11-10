Thrissur: The Thrissur Corporation Council meeting witnessed protests by Left councillors over the implementation of a government directive concerning excess property tax collected between 2015 and 2022.

The issue relates to the 2015 property tax revision, which was challenged before the Supreme Court by 198 people. The court had issued an order against the collection of the enhanced tax. Subsequently, the Corporation approached the state government seeking clarification on the matter.

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Around two months ago, the government reportedly communicated three recommendations to the Corporation, including issuing fresh demand notices for tax collection during the 2016–2022 period and collecting only the tax prescribed under municipal regulations.

However, the implementation of these recommendations became a point of contention at the council meeting, with Left councillors alleging that the Corporation had failed to act on the government's communication.

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Demanding that the matter be taken up for discussion, LDF members staged a protest during the meeting. As the protest intensified, the Mayor proceeded with the remaining agenda items without discussion and announced the conclusion of the meeting.

When the Mayor attempted to leave, Left councillors gathered in front of the Mayor's dais and continued their protest. The Mayor subsequently entered the chamber, while LDF members staged a sit-in outside the Mayor's office.

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Police later intervened and forcibly removed the protesting councillors, including Opposition Leader TR Hiran and several women councillors. The protest ended following their removal.

Opposition leader TR Hiran alleged that the Corporation leadership had deliberately avoided discussing the government's recommendations on excess tax collection.

Left councillors also criticised the Mayor and Corporation authorities for not including the issue for discussion, alleging that the matter was being deliberately avoided.

They said the agitation would continue and warned of intensified protests in the coming days.