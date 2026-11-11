Feroke: Eight girders were successfully placed on the first day of the Cheruvannur flyover construction, which is currently underway under a three-day complete traffic shutdown.

The precast concrete girders, built near a local petrol pump, were hoisted onto the piers using gantry cranes. Ten more girders are scheduled to be placed in this second phase of construction. Authorities are racing against time to keep the work on track and reopen the stretch to traffic by the night of the 12th.

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Because the rail assembly for maneuvering the gantry cranes was completed by midnight, the construction crew was able to launch the first girder as early as 6:15 AM yesterday. The flyover is being developed at an outlay of ₹89 crore under the City Road Improvement Project (CRIP).

Spanning 700 metres in length and 16 metres in width, the four-lane flyover will comprise a total of 84 girders. Sixty-three of them have already been erected, including those over the elevated section at Cheruvannur Junction. Once the current phase wraps up, 11 girders will remain to be installed. These will be cast and positioned next month, during which fresh traffic diversions will be enforced.