A tussle broke out between police personnel, protesters and DYFI workers outside the Secretariat on Wednesday after the police dismantled the protest tent set up by Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) rank holders. Protest leader Valarmathi, who was on an indefinite hunger strike, was forcibly taken into custody and shifted to a hospital.

Following Valarmathi's detention, another protest leader, Jayakrishnan, announced that he would go on an indefinite hunger strike to ensure that the agitation continued.

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"The government has definitely taken notice of our protest. We know that they are watching us, and we will continue our agitation here. Instead of Valarmathi teacher, I will go on an indefinite hunger strike here," Jayakrishnan told the media.

Screengrab showing the police forcibly removing banners from the protest site. Photo: Manorama News

Meanwhile, DYFI workers reached the protest site later on Wednesday and attempted to put up the tent again following the police action. However, the police intervened and prevented them from re-erecting it.

This led to a brief confrontation, with workers and police personnel involved in a scuffle.

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Earlier, the police had warned the protesters that the tent would be removed. However, as the protesters refused to vacate the site, the police resorted to force to clear the area.

Visuals showed police personnel forcibly removing the tents, flex boards and banners put up by the protesters. Valarmathi was seen shouting and resisting as police personnel forcibly carried her to an ambulance. She was subsequently shifted to a hospital.

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The protesters maintained that they would not leave the site and vowed to continue their agitation.

"It is our collective decision to continue the strike here," Jayakrishnan said. Asked whether the police had also taken away plates and other utensils used by the protesters, he said nothing remained at the protest site except a few pieces of paper.