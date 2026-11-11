Wayanad: A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly maintaining a prolonged sexual relationship with a woman on the promise of marrying her, but later backed out of the commitment, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as O S Lenin (27), of Ottaplakkil House, Anappara, near Ambalavayal.

The Ambalavayal police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the woman. According to the police, the accused allegedly continued the relationship on the assurance that he would marry her. However, when the woman insisted that he fulfil his promise and marry her, he allegedly backed out and went missing from the locality.

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Following the registration of the case, the accused went absconding, prompting the police to launch a search operation to trace him.

The police finally tracked him down to his hideout at Nanjangud in Karnataka and arrested him on Tuesday.

The police team, led by Ambalavayal Circle Inspector Biju Antony, included Station House Officer Jeswin Joy, C U Muhammed Ansari, P M Harshad and K K Anil.