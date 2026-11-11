Kozhikode: Six people were arrested in Vadakara as part of Operation Cy-Hunt, a statewide police drive against cyber financial fraud and illegal banking transactions. The accused allegedly rented out their bank accounts to cyber fraudsters for commissions, facilitating transactions worth lakhs of rupees.

The arrested are Arun (20) of Paloramalayil, Thiruvallur; Vivek Santhosh (25) of Chendamangalam, Chorode; Devjith Sunil (23) of Chorode; Anurag (31) of Kizhakkayil Meethal, Kottappally; Sajeesh (43) of Saji Nilayam, Memunda; and Shoukath Ali (28) of Othiparambath, Kottappally.

The arrests were made during inspections conducted by Vadakara police as part of Operation Cy-Hunt.

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According to police, the accused were allegedly involved in organised cyber financial crimes by providing their bank accounts to fraudsters in return for commissions. Some of them also withdrew money obtained through cyber fraud using cheques and ATMs.

Police had been monitoring the bank accounts of the accused after detecting suspicious financial transactions.

An analysis of the accounts revealed transactions worth ₹13.46 lakh through Devjith's account, ₹9.10 lakh through Anurag's account, ₹4.60 lakh through Sajeesh's account, ₹4.59 lakh through Shoukath Ali's account, ₹3.40 lakh through Vivek Santhosh's account and ₹3.50 lakh through Arun's account. The total transactions amounted to ₹38.65 lakh, police said.

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Vadakara police have registered cases against a total of 21 people in connection with the racket. The investigation is underway to trace and identify the remaining suspects, police said.