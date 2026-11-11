Kannur: Directing traffic at Mele Chovva now comes with an essential piece of equipment, a lathi. Make no mistake, the baton isn't meant for unruly motorists, but to keep a fierce stray dog at bay.

Traffic police personnel deployed near the Water Authority tank on the National Highway find themselves in this unenviable fix, all thanks to a canine that has made the tank compound her home. Having recently whelped a litter of puppies, the new mother has turned fiercely territorial and aggressive. She recently lunged at an officer on duty, leaving him with bite wounds that required hospital treatment.

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Following the incident, officers posted to the junction have taken to carrying batons for protection. After all, when your only goal at the end of a shift is to head home safe rather than to the emergency room, what else are you supposed to do?