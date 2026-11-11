Two men from Kerala lost their lives after a sudden flash flood triggered by a landslide struck Rawang in Malaysia on Monday evening. The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old KB Aneesh, a native of Cheerkkattupara near Piravom in Ernakulam, and 44-year-old Linil from Kalpathur in Kozhikode.

The accident occurred while both men were visiting a lake near Rawang to celebrate the Diwali break. Heavy rains triggered a sudden landslide, causing torrents of floodwater to inundate the area without warning.

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Aneesh had been working in Malaysia as a machine operator for the past seven years. He had recently visited his hometown just a month ago to attend his brother's housewarming ceremony. He is survived by his parents Bhaskaran and Sujatha, wife CS Reshma, and his son Bhavadev.

Linil was employed with a private company in Malaysia. He is survived by his parents Narayanan and Rugmini, wife Jeshma, and two children, Vishnu Ved and Varun Ved. The bodies of both victims are currently being kept at a local hospital in Rawang, with arrangements underway for repatriation.

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Rescue teams managed to save 19 people who were trapped in the landslide debris. Authorities launched search and rescue operations for eight missing individuals, recovering five bodies from the site so far.