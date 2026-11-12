Alanallur: In a major move to resolve the recurring power supply crisis within the Alanallur Electrical Section, a new transformer has arrived to augment the distribution capacity of the local substation.

Currently, the Alanallur substation operates with three 5 MVA (megavolt-ampere) transformers. Peak summer demand frequently overloads the unit that feeds Alanallur town and surrounding areas, resulting in chronic disruptions and outages.

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To tackle this bottleneck, the overloaded unit is being replaced with a higher-capacity 8 MVA transformer. This upgrade will scale up the substation's total capacity to 18 MVA, which is expected to considerably ease the summer power crunch. Officials have cautioned that consumers under the substation's limits may experience intermittent power outages or low voltage during the days the replacement work is underway.

However, a permanent fix to the region's power woes will depend on commissioning the proposed 33 kV substation at Kumaramputhur. In the meantime, residents and local stakeholders suggest a viable interim fix: if the authorities act promptly, the decommissioned 5 MVA transformer could be temporarily installed at Kumaramputhur alongside the laying of a roughly two-kilometer power line from Kalyanakap toward Aryampavu. This stopgap measure could largely ward off severe summer shortages until the Kumaramputhur facility is fully operational.