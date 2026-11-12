Two brothers, a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old, drowned in a temple pond at Vadakkekad here on Thursday evening. The deceased are identified as Sai Deep (8) and Sai Krishna (5), sons of Pradeep and Sajitha, who live in quarters near the temple. Both were students of Thiruvallayannoor LP School.

The incident occurred around 5 pm at the pond of the Manikandeswaram Uma Maheswara Temple.

Local residents and police rushed the children to Santhi Nursing Home, where they were declared dead on arrival. The incident has left the local community in shock.