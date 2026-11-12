Palode: In a heartening sight, the young students of Chellanji Lower Primary (LP) School transformed their schoolyard into a miniature paddy field, marking an inspiring start to their hands-on journey into rice farming.

Titled ‘Vayalvilakku’, the project saw the children themselves preparing the soil and sowing the seeds. To guide their tiny hands, local agricultural workers, led by award-winning model farmer Pouvathoor Sreejith, stepped in to share foundational lessons in farming.

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The plot was dedicated to the memory of Cheruvayal Raman, who was called 'Nellachan' (Father of Paddy). To the vibrant rhythm of traditional farming folk songs echoing through the air, the newly prepped patch was seeded with enthusiasm.

With the seeds tucked into the soil, the children now wait in wide-eyed anticipation to watch the green shoots sprout and turn into golden sheaves.

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The event was attended by Panchayat President Perayam Jayan, Vice President Radha Jayaprakash, Education Standing Committee Chairman S.B. Arun, Welfare Standing Committee Chairman M. Udayakumar, Panchayat Members K.R. Ramabhadran and Shilly, Agricultural Officer Chandana, Agricultural Assistant Madhubala, Headmaster L. Binu, and PTA President Jayachandran.

In solidarity with the government’s ‘Kathir’ initiative, designed to introduce the younger generation to the soil and draw them toward agriculture, traditional farm laborers also led a ceremonial paddy procession, concluding with an agricultural pledge.