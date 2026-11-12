Thiruvananthapuram: The proposed strike by auto-rickshaw and taxi workers in Keralam demanding a fare hike was called off on Wednesday after the government agreed in principle to consider their demand and promised to appoint a commission to examine it.

Transport Minister C P John announced the decision after holding talks with representatives of various trade unions. He said the government intended to implement revised fares by January 2027. The unions are primarily demanding that the minimum fare for autorickshaws be increased from the existing ₹30 to ₹50 and the minimum taxi fare from ₹250 to ₹300.

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The commission will be constituted immediately, and trade unions will be given an opportunity to hold detailed discussions with it before the government takes a final decision, the minister said in a statement.

The last revision of auto-rickshaw and taxi fares in the state came into effect on April 26, 2022. The government was taking the unions' demand for another revision seriously, John said. He also announced that steps would be taken to extend Employees' State Insurance (ESI) benefits to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers.

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On the loss of auto-taxi stands due to National Highway development, the minister said the government would work with local self-government institutions to restore the facilities. The government is also considering extending to other parts of the state the model implemented in Kozhikode to address issues involving electric autos operating without permits.

Discussions will be held with the Tourism Department and hotel owners to arrange resting facilities at hotels for taxi drivers undertaking long-distance journeys. The government will also initiate talks with railway authorities to ensure necessary facilities for vehicles operating on a paid-service basis at railway stations.

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Clarifying the regulations governing two-wheelers used as taxis, John said such vehicles must have yellow number plates. The government has decided to strictly regulate the use of privately registered, white-board two-wheelers for taxi services. The minister thanked trade union leaders for calling off the strike after cordial discussions with the government and agreeing to cooperate with the authorities.